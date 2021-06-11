Head to Head Review: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 11.24% 4.93% 3.66% Corvus Gold N/A -157.05% -144.18%

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 2.09 $104.54 million $1.00 11.74 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -30.50

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Eldorado Gold and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20 Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus price target of $15.05, indicating a potential upside of 28.19%. Corvus Gold has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 77.60%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as 80.5% interest in the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

