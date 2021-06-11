Head-To-Head Review: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Fisker alerts:

This table compares Fisker and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Stagecoach Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -46.60 Stagecoach Group $1.80 billion 0.42 $45.34 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and Stagecoach Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Stagecoach Group 1 0 7 0 2.75

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats Fisker on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.