Head to Head Review: Galecto (GLTO) vs. Its Rivals

Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) is one of 836 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Galecto to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Galecto alerts:

This table compares Galecto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A N/A N/A Galecto Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Galecto and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 0 3 0 3.00 Galecto Competitors 4614 17614 38781 766 2.58

Galecto presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galecto and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A -$34.84 million -1.05 Galecto Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.78

Galecto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Galecto. Galecto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Galecto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Galecto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Galecto beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.