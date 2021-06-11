Head-To-Head Review: Rush Street Interactive (RSI) and Its Competitors

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rush Street Interactive to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rush Street Interactive Competitors 145 830 1573 42 2.58

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.69%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive Competitors -260.74% -1,130.46% -47.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million -$570,000.00 -1,376.00 Rush Street Interactive Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -80.69

Rush Street Interactive’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

