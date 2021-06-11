Head to Head Survey: Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) vs. HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vantage Drilling and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vantage Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $126.86 million N/A -$276.72 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 36.55 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vantage Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -295.20% -41.81% -21.29% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Vantage Drilling on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

