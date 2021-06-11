HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.