Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Position Trimmed by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

HTA stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

