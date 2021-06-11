HealthEquity, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 649.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in HealthEquity by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.