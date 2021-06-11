HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 54,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $829.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 0.30.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

