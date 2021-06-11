HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,864. The company has a market cap of $829.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

