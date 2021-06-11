Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 44,545 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $20,650,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAC. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.33. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

