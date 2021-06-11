Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Knowles worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Knowles by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Knowles by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,287 shares of company stock worth $1,807,983. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

