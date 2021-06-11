Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,150 shares during the quarter. Vonage accounts for 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $8,240,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

VG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,920. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

