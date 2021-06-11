Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,467 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,453,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after buying an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. 6,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,355. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

