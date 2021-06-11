Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up about 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of ChampionX worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 51.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,316. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

