HeidelbergCement’s (HEI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.10 ($127.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.01 ($94.13).

HEI stock opened at €74.34 ($87.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €76.21. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

