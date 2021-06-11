Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after buying an additional 96,415 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.