Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Update

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the May 13th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hemp stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,104,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,790,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Hemp
