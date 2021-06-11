Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Update

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the May 13th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hemp stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,104,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,790,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

