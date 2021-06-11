Heritage Trust Co Acquires 4,908 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 499,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300,004. The firm has a market cap of $237.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

