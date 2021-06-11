Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,971,000 after buying an additional 177,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in PACCAR by 5.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $2,307,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in PACCAR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $91.50. 10,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,874. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

