Heritage Trust Co Has $1.42 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,546,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3,031.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,890,000 after acquiring an additional 150,069 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $63.41. 125,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

