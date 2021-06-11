Heritage Trust Co Has $11.33 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.32. 226,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $432.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

