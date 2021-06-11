Heritage Trust Co Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

XOM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 540,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,199,963. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $265.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

