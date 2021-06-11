Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $100.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.12.

Hess stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 823,462 shares of company stock valued at $65,666,608. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

