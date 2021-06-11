Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,866 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $33,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $643,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 13.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 704,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 41.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 278,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $19,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.07 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

