Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $4.36 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 439,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock remained flat at $$9.99 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,837. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

