Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.06 Million Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 612,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at $990,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMIVU remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.