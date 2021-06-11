HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,149 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.14. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

