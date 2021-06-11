HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Shares of PCPC opened at $24.51 on Friday. Periphas Capital Partnering Co. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51.

Periphas Capital Partnering Profile

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

