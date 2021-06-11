HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,991,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

