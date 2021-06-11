HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOT. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.25 ($96.76) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of HOT opened at €64.34 ($75.69) on Monday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a fifty-two week high of €175.00 ($205.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €73.65.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

