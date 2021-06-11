Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 207.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $495,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. 1,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,355. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

