HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock.

HSV has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 937.50 ($12.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.28. HomeServe has a 52 week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is 282.61%.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

