Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.

HRL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 1,669,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.57. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,298. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

