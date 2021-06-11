Horton Capital Management LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,847 shares during the period. UroGen Pharma makes up 20.7% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Horton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.55. 822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. Research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

