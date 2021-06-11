Howard Liang Sells 650 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $352.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after buying an additional 2,812,638 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 15.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 888.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 131,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

