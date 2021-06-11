HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 436.15 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 439.99. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

