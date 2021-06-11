Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

Shares of HTHT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.98 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

