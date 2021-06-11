Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Trading Down 0.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Separately, Danske downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

