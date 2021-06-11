HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $357,655.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 76.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00086712 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,794,745 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,794,744 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

