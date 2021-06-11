Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 777,195 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $2,720,182.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,109 shares in the company, valued at $140,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HYMC opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.
