Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 777,195 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $2,720,182.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,109 shares in the company, valued at $140,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HYMC opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 151.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 514,178 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 70.8% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 150.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

