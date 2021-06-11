HyperQuant Market Cap Achieves $27,019.13 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $27,019.13 and $3,025.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00837057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00087538 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

