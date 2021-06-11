Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €13.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.87 ($15.14).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

