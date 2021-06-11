IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.
IBEX stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $361.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.