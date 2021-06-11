IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

IBEX stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $361.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

