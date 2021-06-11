Ï„Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $915,065.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $915,065.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $33,802.64 or 0.92580671 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00150799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00186859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.01103122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,047.21 or 1.01467099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

