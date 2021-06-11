IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.88 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and $15.90 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00061339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.97 or 0.00824999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00087632 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00045800 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

