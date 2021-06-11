imbrex Market Capitalization Hits $114,638.69 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $114,638.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.14 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.