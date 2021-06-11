Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Update

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 50,900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,052,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMNPQ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,849. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Immune Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.