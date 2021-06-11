Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,042. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 1.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34.
Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.
