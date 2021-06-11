Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 591.7% from the May 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IFNNY stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. 197,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFNNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

